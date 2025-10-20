Nottingham Forest were in advanced talks to appoint Sean Dyche as their new manager.

Dyche is the main contender to become the next Forest head coach, following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou, and the Premier League club hoped to conclude a deal on Monday.

Postecoglou was sacked 17 minutes after Forest’s 3-0 defeat by Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Forest are 18th in the table after just one win in eight league games, during what has been a season of upheaval.

Dyche has had positive talks over the past 24 hours and sources close to the appointment have told BBC Sport his chances of getting the job have improved significantly over the weekend.

Roberto Mancini has also held discussions with Forest officials, while Fulham manager Marco Silva is admired but under contract.

There is also a large release clause in Silva’s contract that has emerged as a factor, given Forest have already spent on sacking Postecoglou and Nuno Espirito Santo this season.

Whether Silva would be prepared to leave Fulham mid-season is also understood to be an issue.

Sources were indicating that Dyche is currently the standalone candidate, given the difficulties in appointing Silva, while the initial interest in Mancini is understood to have cooled.