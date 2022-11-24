The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, said he would earmark the sum of $10 billion to tackle youth unemployment if elected as the Nigeria’s president in the 2023 general elections.

Atiku disclosed this in Ilorin, Kwara State capital at the flag-off of the PDP North-Central campaign rally, held at the Metropolitan Square, Ilorin.

The former vice president said that the money would be used to help the Nigerian youths in establishing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“I want to assure you that the youth unemployment which is all over the country is not peculiar to Kwara state or the North-Central zone. Most of you here are under the age of 30 and most of you here have no jobs or businesses. We will make sure that in our programme, I’ve promised that I’ll set aside $10billion to make sure that youth unemployment are catered for in micro, small and medium enterprises to empower you and to make sure that you are gainfully employed so that you have a decent living.

“We’re not here to tell you lies. We’re your parents. We want you to be like what we are. We will bail you out. We will bring you up. We will make sure you attain your objectives, whatever is your lofty ambition. That’s why we are here. Don’t vote for APC again. Vote for all candidates of the PDP come 2023.

“We also promise to restore security all over the country. When they came, they said they would tackle insecurity in six months. But what do we see? We now see insecurity all over the country. It’s a total failure by the APC in all its ramifications,” Atiku said.

The presidential hopeful urged Kwarans to elect all PDP candidates during the 2023 general elections.

Atiku, who said that the party had on Wednesday inaugurated Council of Women for PDP, added that it was the first in the history of the leading opposition party.

He commended the Kwara people for the large turnout and thanked them for the support and warm reception accorded his campaign team.