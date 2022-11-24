A young member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Jigawa State, Umar Faringado Kazaure, has called on the leaders of the opposition party to emulate a former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, by mobilising support for PDP in their domains for the 2023 elections.

Faringado noted that the large turnout of party members and supporters at the presidential campaign rally of the PDP in Ilorin, Kwara State on Thursday was an attestation of Saraki’s popularity and connection to his people in Kwara.

“From what we saw today (Thursday), you can see that Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki is at home with his people in Kwara State. Look at the mammoth crowd at the presidential campaign rally expressing their support for PDP candidates at all levels especially our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“The bottom line is that the Kwara outing is a challenge to other PDP leaders and chieftains to emulate Dr. Saraki by mobilising human support and otherwise for the party as the 2023 presidential election approaches.

“This should not be by merely mounting the rostrum and talking everyday. We need to see what a party leader is capable of doing like we saw at the Kwara presidential campaign rally today in Ilorin. We need to see the people, the support base, because it’s the people that will vote for PDP candidates in 2023 elections, not ghosts,” Faringado stated.

He further called for cooperation and understanding among PDP members in order to seamlessly prosecute the 2023 election campaigns and ultimately achieve electoral victory.