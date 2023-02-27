Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has taken an early lead in the presidential election results so far collated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yobe State on Sunday.
Atiku won four local government areas of the State, including Damaturu, the state capital, out of the six LGAs where the results of Saturday’s presidential election have been collated and declared so far.
He also won Gujba, Gulani, and Nangere, while All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, only won two – Tarmuwa, and Machina.
Yobe State has a total of 17 local government areas.
The proceedings were being presided over by the Collation Officer for Presidential Election in the state, Prof. Umaru Pate, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State.
The results are as follows;
1 – Tarmuwa LGA
APC- 4,416
ADP- 32
PDP- 4,178
LP – 7
NNPP- 118
2 – Gujba LGA
Registered Votes:73774
Accredited votes: 16806
APC – 6,643
ADC – 56
PDP – 8,204
LP- 25
NNPP – 217
Gulani LGA
APC – 7,995
ADP – 59
PDP – 8,646
LP – 06
NNPP – 767
4 – Damaturu LGA
APC- 7,306
ADP- 84
PDP-16,649
LP – 769
NNPP – 553
5 – Machina LGA
APC – 8,067
ADP – 78
PDP – 3,501
LP – 31
NNPP – 797
6 – Nangere LGA
APC – 8,060
ADP – 65
PDP -15,813
LP – 147
NNPP – 464