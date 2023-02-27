Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has taken an early lead in the presidential election results so far collated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yobe State on Sunday.

Atiku won four local government areas of the State, including Damaturu, the state capital, out of the six LGAs where the results of Saturday’s presidential election have been collated and declared so far.

He also won Gujba, Gulani, and Nangere, while All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, only won two – Tarmuwa, and Machina.

Yobe State has a total of 17 local government areas.

The proceedings were being presided over by the Collation Officer for Presidential Election in the state, Prof. Umaru Pate, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State.

The results are as follows;

1 – Tarmuwa LGA

APC- 4,416

ADP- 32

PDP- 4,178

LP – 7

NNPP- 118

2 – Gujba LGA

Registered Votes:73774

Accredited votes: 16806

APC – 6,643

ADC – 56

PDP – 8,204

LP- 25

NNPP – 217

Gulani LGA

APC – 7,995

ADP – 59

PDP – 8,646

LP – 06

NNPP – 767

4 – Damaturu LGA

APC- 7,306

ADP- 84

PDP-16,649

LP – 769

NNPP – 553

5 – Machina LGA

APC – 8,067

ADP – 78

PDP – 3,501

LP – 31

NNPP – 797

6 – Nangere LGA

APC – 8,060

ADP – 65

PDP -15,813

LP – 147

NNPP – 464