Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday met with former military president, Gen Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) and former head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) in Minna, Niger State.

The meeting with the two leaders was held behind closed doors.

The media adviser to the former Vice President of Nigeria and, Mazi Paul Ibe, however, said that the meeting was fruitful.

The Waziri of Adamawa later returned to Yola for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections holding on Saturday.

The meeting came hours after Atiku inaugurated a legal team and charged it to reclaim his mandate and strengthen democracy.

Sources hinted that the meeting with the two leaders lasted for about two hours.

Atiku had arrived at the hilltop home of the former Nigerian leader at about 2 pm and left later in the evening after the closed-door session with only IBB and Abdulsalami at the inner chamber of the Babangida’s house.

Unlike in the past, the source hinted that no official of the party in the state received Atiku, adding that former governor of Niger State Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu who received him was not allowed into the meeting.

Atiku said he inaugurated the legal team to challenge the controversial presidential election of February 25, 2023.

The PDP presidential candidate, while inaugurating the legal team at his campaign headquarters in Abuja, charged it to establish the claim of illegality in the presidential election and reclaim the mandate of the Nigerian people.

Atiku told the team that apart from reclaiming the mandate from those who undertook the electoral heist that was not a reflection of the will of Nigerians, the legal team should also use the opportunity of the trial to strengthen constitutional democracy in the country.

Addressing the team headed by Chief J. K. Gadzama (SAN) at the conference room of his office at the campaign headquarters, Atiku said it was imperative that they work assiduously in reclaiming the mandate not necessarily because of him and the PDP, but to strengthen democracy and the electoral process and for generations unborn.

The members of the team include Chief Chris Uche (SAN); Paul Usoro (SAN); Tayo Jegede (SAN); Ken Mozia (SAN); Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN); Mahmood Magaji (SAN); Joe Abraham (SAN); Mr Chukwuma Umeh (SAN); Dr. Garba Tetengi (SAN); and Chief Emeka Etiaba (SAN).

Others are Chief Goddy Uche (SAN); Prof. Maxwell Gidado (SAN); the National Legal Adviser of the PDP, A. K. Ajibade (SAN); Mr. O. M. Atoyebi, (SAN); Mrs. Nella Rabana (SAN); Paul Ogbole (SAN); Nuremi Jimoh (SAN); and Abdul Ibrahim (SAN).

In a related development, Atiku has said the electoral fraud perpetrated by INEC will be reversed in due course.

He stated this while urging Nigerians to come out enmasse to vote in the governorship and state assembly elections this Saturday.

He said, “I thank Nigerians immensely for their high sense of patriotism in bracing the odds to perform their civic duty during the February 25 presidential election.

“I truly appreciate their resilience, tenacity, and courage. It is indeed heart-warming that they have faith in rescuing and rebuilding our great country, as envisioned by our great party, the PDP.”