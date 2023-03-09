Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is determined to conduct a supplementary election in Doguwa /Tudun Wada federal constituency in Kano State.

The returning officer for the constituency elections held on February 25, Professor Ibrahim Adamu Yakasai, who announced the reviewed results of the elections held in Doguwa/Tudun Wada federal constituency, said the commission took the step because the initial results were announced by him under duress.

He said INEC in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act have reviewed the results.

Announcing the reviewed results, Yakasai said APC got 39,732 votes, NNPP 34,798, PDP 7,091.

According to him, there were cancellation of results in 13 polling units.

He said the total number of votes in the polling units that were cancelled had submerged the margin of vote difference cast in favour of the duo of APC and NNPP.

He said the total number of PVCs collected in the 13 polling units that were cancelled stood at 6,917 as against the over 4,000 votes margin between APC and NNPP.

He said INEC will conduct supplementary elections in the affected units to determine the winner of the February 25 Doguwa/Tudun Wada federal constituency polls. The majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, had been arrested by the police for allegedly being involved in the killing of three individuals.

Hon Alhassan Doguwa who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada federal constituency of Kano State, is the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and was arrested and arraigned in court over the murder of three people in the violence that erupted in the area.

He was later granted N500 million bail and barred from the constituency during the governorship and state assembly election on Saturday.