The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will meet with the United States (US) Chamber of Commerce to discuss the deepening of bilateral relations between Nigeria and the US.

Atiku is also expected to meet with top Nigerian business leaders, members of the Nigerian business community and young Nigerian professionals living in the US.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant, AbdulRasheed Shehu, late Thursday, the PDP presidential candidate, who was invited by the US chamber of commence, has arrived in the US.

The statement said, “Being the largest Chamber of Commerce in the world with strong presence in 50 states in the US, the chamber plans to discuss and hear Atiku’s perspectives on how best the US corporations can best support Nigeria’s economic development and improve bilateral relations between the United States and Nigeria.

“While in the US, the former Vice President will use the opportunity of his visit to interact with the US-Nigerian top business leaders, members of the Nigerian business community and young Nigerian professionals living in the United States, on how to rebuild the Nigerian economy by improving foreign direct investment into the country.”

This visit will be his second trip to the United States since 2018, when he similarly visited there to quell the notion that he had been banned from entering the US, over fraud allegations.

According to the statement, Atiku’s delegation to the US includes the Director General of the PDP presidential Campaign Council, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Governor of Sokoto State Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Dino Malaye and many senior Party Chieftains.

The PDP Presidential candidate had three weeks ago officially started his political campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, which was followed by another campaign in Kaduna with his most recent outing in Benin, the Edo state capital.

Atiku Abubakar is expected back in the country on Monday next week, to continue his campaign from Tuesday, November 1, which will be in Ekiti and Ondo States.