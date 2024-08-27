Prominent Nigerian leaders have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Emir of Ningi, Yunusa Danyaya, whose death has left a significant void in Bauchi State and beyond.

In a post on his Facebook page, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar extended his condolences to the Bauchi State government and the people of Ningi Emirate, describing the late Emir as a figure of pride with a long and impactful reign.

“The late Emir had a long and impactful reign and was a symbol of pride to his people,” Atiku stated.

He prayed for the Almighty Allah to accept the Emir’s soul into Al-Jana and to ease the community’s grief over the loss.

Similarly, a former Bauchi State Governor, Ahmed Mu’azu, remembered the late Emir as a forthright leader whose unwavering dedication to protecting the interests of his people was evident throughout his reign.

“During my time as Bauchi State Governor, the emir was not afraid to confront me with the truth. As time passes, I count on him as one of the few people ready and willing to tell the truth against all odds.

“His death is not only a loss to the people of Ningi Emirate Council, Bauchi State, Northern region, but Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

In a condolence message, a former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, also commiserated with the people of Ningi, highlighting the shared bonds of peace and tradition between Bauchi and Jigawa States that the late Emir had fostered.

The Bauchi State House of Assembly Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman, known as the Ɗangaladiman Ningi, expressed profound sadness over the Emir’s death.

He described it as a loss to Ningi, Bauchi State, and the nation.

“Bauchi State and Nigeria as a nation has lost an industrious father to orphans and vulnerable children, a strong guider who often puts the derailed ones back on track, as well as an honest leader who endured excruciating pains for the welfare of his people,” the Speaker lamented.

He also urged the people of Ningi to pray for the late Emir, asking Allah to forgive his shortcomings and bless the families he left behind.

The emir died after a protracted illness on Sunday morning. He spent about 46 years on the throne, becoming one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in northern Nigeria.

The emir was born in 1936; the late emir was enthroned as emir of Ningi in 1978. He attended the Ningi Elementary School, Bauchi Middle School, School of Hygiene, Kano and later Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, where he earned a diploma in Public Administration.

The emir’s death cast a shadow over the region as leaders and citizens mourn the loss of a revered and respected leader.