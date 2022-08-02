Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has canvassed increased collaboration between the United Kingdom and Nigeria on issues of mutual benefits.

Atiku made the call when a delegation of the British High Commission, led by High Catriona Laing met with him at his Abuja residence.

According to a release from Atiku’s media office, the meeting discussed a wide range of issues bordering on security, education, agriculture, economy and fostering national unity in Nigeria.

The high commissioner noted that the meeting with the former vice president was part of the on-going engagement of the UK government to enhance democracy and credible elections in Nigeria.

Responding, Atiku said “the bilateral ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom has a rich history and it is important for both countries to leverage on that to promote issues that are of mutual concern.”

Atiku said he expects the United Kingdom to play a more active role in ensuring democracy survives in Nigeria, adding that he is confident the 2023 presidential election will be free and fair.

On insecurity, the PDP candidate decried the poor state of affairs in the country and solicited UK assistance especially in the area of training and intelligence sharing.

On the economy, the former Vice President said that if given the opportunity, he would, among other things, abolish the multiple exchange rate regimes and reduce tax to encourage genuine manufacturers and promote real investments. He also promised to boost agriculture in order to create employment for the country’s teeming population.

Furthermore, the PDP presidential candidate expressed concern over the lingering ASUU strike and the crisis in the educational sector.

He promised to carry out reforms in the education sector, including the reinvigoration of financial loans schemes to Nigerian students.

In a related development, Atiku has appointed Ms. Lynne Bassey as special assistant on Gender Issues and Women Advancement.

A statement signed by Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku says that the appointment is effective August 1, 2022.

Ms. Bassey is an alumnus of both University of Calabar where she is currently pursuing a Doctorate degree in Development Sociology and the Pan Atlantic University, Lagos Business School.

Her appointment as Special Assistant will make the fifth to be announced by the PDP presidential candidate in the past few weeks.

According to the statement, “Ms. Bassey’s appointment is in keeping with the promise by Atiku Abubakar to reserve a good percentage of his appointment, if elected President, for women and youths.”