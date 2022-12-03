The Presidential Campaign Management Committee (PCMC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the endorsement of Atiku Abubakar by the Northern Christian and Muslim Leaders within the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying it was “excited, grateful and pleased” to receive the well processed and justified decision.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Forum of Christian and Muslim Political Leaders from the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), headed by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, on Friday, adopted the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the consensus candidate

for the 2023 elections.

A statement signed by the Spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye, on Saturday, said the endorsement of Atiku came as an elixir for the PDP and its candidate, because it attested to the broadness, equalisation and nationalistic composition of the opposition party and its standard bearer.

“We have come to a stage in our national evolution, where attention should be devoted to what binds us together and not what breaks us. The promise, record and actions of Atiku Abubakar speak to this objective, and this is what he will pursue as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is also significant that the Northern Christian leaders reckoned with the cognate experience of Atiku Abubakar as the former Vice President, who operated at that level of governance and was outstanding as a reformer, a talent hunter and a broad-minded leader, whose office was a microcosm of the different shades of nationalities within the Nigerian State. Atiku, whom we fondly and justifiably call the unifier has over the years maintained friendship with thousands of Nigerians irrespective of their age, gender, faith or geographical location.

“We note with deep gratitude and satisfaction the observation that Atiku has a well articulated agenda. Without being immodest, the Presidential Candidate of the PDP has always armed himself with SMART goals. His vision is clear and the mission is grounded. With his foresight he had long expressed the plan on how yo manage Nigeria’s oil sector. Atiku remains the most experienced, most prepared and most acceptable candidate for the 2023 election.

“Atiku will not only lead Nigeria out of the current economic, political and security crisis, he will give all Nigerians a sense of belonging, mend the fault lines and repair the broken confidence and social structures.

“We call on all Nigerians to give Atiku Abubakar the opportunity to take Nigeria to where it ought to be,” Melaye stated.