The Board of Amasis Broadcasting Services Ltd, the owners of Tambarin Hausa Television, has appointed Ibrahim Sani Shawai as new Managing Director/Chief Operating Officer of the TV station.

This was contained in a statement signed by the chairman of the Board and Founder of the broadcasting outfit, Alhaji Ibrahim Makama.

Shawai, who had within the last three and half years served as the image maker for Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), will now resume duties at his new office on January 1, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

At his new organisation, Shawai is expected to manage the daily business operations of the company, working closely with heads of departments and provide support for the day-to-day activity of employees of Tambarin Hausa Television.

He will also strategise as well as implement policies in Amasis Broadcasting Services Ltd towards promoting the organisation’s culture and vision while overseeing operations to keep the business aspect of the company on track and in its right perspectives.

The station, Tambarin Hausa TV ‘Amon Gaskiya’ is the first international TV station in Nigeria that broadcast in Hausa language.

The station provides news updates on hourly basis with variety of rich programs to the delight of its audience as well as keeping the general public well-informed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shawai, a Kano-born journalist and communication strategist, had worked with several national and international organisations where he was able to acquire enormous wealth of experiences.

According to the Board chairman, Shawai has become an asset to any organisation in view of his vast knowledge of the media, socio-economic and political structure of not just Nigeria but Africa and Europe.

The statement added, “In summary, Shawai, from being a freelance journalist became a broadcaster, a producer, Editor, public relations consultant and then a manager in the field of communication.”