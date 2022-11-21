A youth group in Nigeria under the aegis of Atiku Youth Wing has inaugurated its national executives and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter, as part of fulfilling readiness ahead of the 2023 general election.

The group has the determination to prevail on young Nigerians to join their quest to deliver Alhaji Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 Presidential election.

In a statement issued yesterday and made available to newsmen in Abuja by the director general of the group Hon Rowland Odih and national secretary of Chille Iember Latifah, the group noted that it was waxing stronger in readiness for the mass mobilization of young Nigerians towards ensuring that the Waziri Adamawa is inaugurated President of Nigeria come 29th May 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Odih noted that “the body is a political voluntary group controlled by the capacity director general Hon. Rowland Odih with over seven million membership made up of vibrant youths across the 36 States of Nigeria and FCT with a strong commitment to supporting Abubakar and other candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the country and ensuring that they win the next general elections.”

He said, “The inauguration was attended by Hon. Dimeji Fabiyi member of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council who represented Atiku Abubakar and the erstwhile director of Atiku Support Group, Mrs. Mariam Atiku Abubakar, who was represented by Arabo Mohammed, among other notable personalities who came to grace the occasion.

Speaking at the event Hon. Dimeji Fabiyi, noted that he is excited to be part of the ceremony and acknowledged the sustained commitments of the director general of the Atiku Youth Wing Comrade Rowland Odih, who he tagged a man of capacity that took the risk of making the presence of Alh. Atiku Abubakar felt in Benue State and beyond.

He said Comrade Rowland Odih has displayed his long-standing

commitment to PDP as a party member and today he is still standing strong and continues to provide quality leadership to the teeming youths of Nigeria.

Fabiyi drew the attention of those present to the passion that Atiku Abubakar has for the youth in Nigeria.

He noted that Atiku loves the youths and women that’s why he is giving 40 per cent affirmation of his cabinet if elected.

He tasked Nigerian youths to take their campaign to the grassroots on one on one contact on the street within their neighborhoods and various communities informing them that the PDP has a better deal for Nigerians.

“The ruling party has nothing to offer the country and that is why they have been attacking the opposition party, without any practicable campaign presentation.

“It is only Atiku that can restore Nigeria because he is the only Presidential candidate with national experience with a credible track record, who brought together an economy team of experts in building Nigeria as a former Vice President,” he added.