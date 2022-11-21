The country representative, AD King Foundation USA/Advisor Comrade, Lucy Akumabor, has commended Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello for putting the health care of its citizens as a priority with the recent installation of the Signa Prime Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment at the Reference Hospital, Okene.

Akumabor disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja noted that proper health care is the best kind of welfare a discerning leader should emphasize because without good health the citizens cannot be productive.

Akumabor noted that Bello has distinguished himself from his peers with the installation of such state-of-the-art equipment in Kogi State.

She said the equipment will aid medical practitioners to better diagnose their patients for better prescriptions and higher recovery ratio.

She added that investigations revealed that the one installed at the Reference Hospital Okene was the second to be installed anywhere in the world and the first in Africa.

“This feat is achieved by the amiable governor of Kogi State, little wonder how his people are endeared to him.

“The governor is worthy of emulation because this is not just one-off equipment but to consolidate on a history of health care consciousness for the people. At the moment, pregnant women are already benefiting from The BelloCare, Free Delivery, and after services among others.

Akumabor averred that Yahaya Bello has set a high standard of performance for his peers in the country.