Atiku’s Aide Warns Tinubu’s Supporters Against Disrupting Tribunal Proceedings

The Special Assistant on Public Communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shuaibu, has warned supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Bola Tinubu, from disrupting proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Atiku’s aide said in a statement that the warning had become imperative following the sponsored protest that Tinubu’s supporters staged at the European Union head office in Abuja after the release of the EU Observer Mission report which revealed how the election failed the credibility test.

The EU report had scored the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) low over the handling of the election. However, Tinubu’s surrogates, including his spokesman, Dele Alake; former activist Festus Keyamo; and Femi Fani-Kayode, who had also been implicated in the report, rejected the findings.

A group of APC supporters subsequently stormed the EU headquarters and were given full police protection to carry out the demonstration.

Reacting, however, Shaibu stated, “We seize this opportunity to send a warning to the Tinubu government and its minions against disrupting the proceedings of the election tribunal as they have shown a clear disdain for the truth by picketing the EU office.

“Recall that in 1999, when the late legendary lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, sued Tinubu for school certificate forgery, thugs were sponsored to cause protests outside the court house. Similarly, when Tinubu was facing charges before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, thugs were similarly sponsored to protest at the trial, all in a bid to intimidate the judiciary.