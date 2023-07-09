Shun Calls For Dialogue With Bandits, Media Group Urges Tinubu

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has urged president Ahmed Bola Tinubu to shun calls for dialogue with bandits.

The group described the calls on the government to dialogue with Boko Haram members by Senator Ahmed Sani and Sheikh Ahmed Gumi as ‘nonsensical’ and unacceptable.

Instead, the MMWG in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim and made available to LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, Kwara State, called on Tinubu to task the newly appointed security chiefs to tighten their belts and come up with their roadmap to defeat the nation’s enemies.

“There is the need for the president to give the security agencies a time frame within which they should end insecurity in Nigeria after mobilising them adequately and monitoring them on the judicious use of allocations given to them.

“The battle against insecurity should be taken to ‘dens’ of the insurgents and bandits in all states where they operate to put an end to their criminal activities,” it added.

The group harped on the need for nation’s security agencies to be “proactive and not reactive as this would eventually silence the criminal.”