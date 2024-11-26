The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Nigeria was thrown into a sorry state because the mandate of its presidential candidate in the 2019 and 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar was subverted by undemocratic forces.

The party said this in a statement which celebrated Atiku, a former vice president and a founding father of PDP, on his 78th birthday yesterday.

The birthday celebration comes amid speculations that he might contest the presidency in 2027, a prospect that has been opposed by PDP chieftain Chief Bode George.

However, in a statement by the PDP national publicity secretary, Hon Debo Ologungaba, the PDP said Atiku, who is also the Wazirin Adamawa,

The statement said “Atiku Abubakar is a selfless, compassionate, humble and people-oriented leader; a unifier, forthright politician, democrat and global Statesman who continues to dedicate his intellect, energy, resources and abilities towards the unity, stability and economic development of our dear nation.

“The PDP and Nigerians across board continue to recognize Atiku Abubakar’s record of performance in the service to our nation, particularly as the Chairman of the National Economic Council under the Obasanjo/Atiku-led PDP administration between 1999 and 2007, during which our nation achieved massive and unparalleled national productivity in all sectors to become one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

“His outstanding leadership qualities led to the overwhelming support and massive votes from Nigerians across all walks of life for him and our Party in the 2019 and 2023 Presidential elections, which mandate was unfortunately subverted by undemocratic forces, resulting in the current sorry state of affairs in our nation.

“Our Party extols Atiku Abubakar for his resilience as the people’s leader as demonstrated in his unrelenting passion and quest for good governance, economic prosperity, accountability, equity, justice, fairness and strict adherence to the demands of the Rule of Law and democratic tenets in the overall interest of the wellbeing of all Nigerians,” the party said.

Similarly, former minority leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has described Atiku as a statesman and courageous democrat.

Elumelu, in a statement, said “Atiku Abubakar is a quintessential statesman; a courageous democrat, humble, kind-hearted, God-fearing and people-focused leader, the very voice of the voiceless, who remains relentless and unwavering in dedicating his intellect, resources, skills, global personality and connections towards the wellbeing of Nigerians and the entrenchment of good governance, justice, fairness, equity, accountability and Rule of Law in our nation.

“Nigerians celebrate and admire Atiku Abubakar for his excellent performance in the service of our nation, especially as the Chairman of the National Economic Council under the Obasanjo/Atiku-led PDP administration between 1999 and 2007, during which period Nigeria emerged from the decrepitude of a recession to become one of the fastest growing economies in the world and for which the people continue to repose confidence in Atiku Abubakar’s exceptional capacity for leadership.

“On this special day, I join millions of Nigerians and world leaders in celebrating this Icon of democracy and good governance and prays to the Almighty Allah to grant Atiku Abubakar many more years in the service of our dear fatherland and humanity,” he said.