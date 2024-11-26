The National Youth Association of Nigeria (NYAN) has observed that no nation tolerates the flying of another nation’s flag on its territories or activities that sabotage its government while calling for a military takeover of the government.

The association led by its national president, Comrade Godiya T. Adams said that it has fully recognised IGP Egbetokun’s efforts in maintaining law and order, as he cannot allow politically motivated attacks to undermine his authority.

To this end, the group said the IGP Kayode Egbetokun’s actions ordering the arrest of the recently released 119 youths demonstrate his dedication to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding Nigeria’s unity.

Comrade Godiya Adams, in a statement issued to journalists in Bauchi yesterday, explained that the association is committed to promoting national unity, youth welfare, and youth inclusiveness in governance. It also solidly supports IGP Egbetokun and the Nigeria Police Force, acknowledging their tireless efforts to address security challenges across the country.

“The association also hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his timely intervention that led to the release of the detained youths. We appreciate his leadership while emphasizing the importance of supporting institutions that protect Nigeria’s interests”, Adams said.

He outlined the association’s reasons for its support to IGP Egbetokun which included the protection of national sovereignty, prevention of sabotage, and commitment to national unity.

Godiya urged Nigerians generally to join them in backing the IGP and Nigeria Police Force as they work towards a safer and more secure Nigeria.

Adams commended IGP Egbetokun for his unwavering commitment to national security, recalling that the recent call by some CSOs for his removal over the arraignment of 119 youths was borne out of enmity.

He added that “We believe IGP Egbetokun acted within his mandate to protect Nigeria’s sovereignty”.