The controller-general of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Engr. Jaji Abdulganiyu, has warned the general public to desist from attacking firefighters responding to fire calls and firefighting equipment or face the full wrath of the law.

The CG gave the warning at an event organised to mark his 100 days in office in Abuja on Thursday.

Engr. Abdulganiyu, who wondered why efforts by dedicated firefighters to always get to scenes of fire disasters are frustrated by mobs, who attack them and their trucks with clubs and dangerous weapons, warned that it would no longer be business as usual.

He declared, “Enough is enough to attacks which leads to Firefighters sustaining different degrees of injuries, and the fire truck windscreen being badly damaged. We will no longer tolerate this dastardly act.”

The Federal Fire Service boss, who condemned in strong terms, the attack on the men of the Service across the states and federal capital Abuja whenever they respond to fire calls, threatened that aside arresting and prosecuting perpetrators, firemen would be directed to henceforth ignore fire calls from areas known for barbaric act as the Service cannot afford to risk the lives of its men and expose its very expensive trucks to destruction.

The CG, therefore, called on community and traditional leaders to take the responsibility of educating and cautioning their followers on this dastardly act of attacking firefighters on fire scenes.