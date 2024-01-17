The Bassa Cultural Development Union (BCDU) has condemned the attacks on Okudu village in Umaisha District of Toto local government area in Nasarawa State even as it faulted plans to link attack to Bassa-Gbagyi clash.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Emmanuel M. Gbaji and made available to journalists, BCDU noted that the attack demonstrated a callous disregard for the sanctity of human life and a godless disdain for peaceful co-existence.

While describing the attack as the mindless work of criminals and miscreants masquerading as freedom fighters or opinion leaders, BCDU said reports of a purported clash between Gbagyi and Bassa over land at Okudu was misleading and mischievous.

“We want to make it abundantly clear that there is no clash between Gbagyi and Bassa over any matter whatsoever. The Gbagyis are the closest cultural relatives of the Bassa and we have no history or record of conflict between us,” the Union said.

The group noted that what happened at Okudu was the handiwork of criminals in which both Gbagyi and Bassa were victims, stressing that the narrative of a purported Gbagyi-Bassa clash was totally false.

The group reaffirmed its resolve to the peaceful return of the displaced Bassa community, assuring that it was committed to achieving sustainable solutions to all the outstanding disputes based on brotherly dialogue and mutual respect.

It would be recalled that Toto local government area has been embroiled in crisis since 1986 with violent clashes of various categories rattling the peace and tranquility of the largely agrarian community.

After over seven circles of crisis lasting 38 years, with each circle involving a colossal loss of lives, destruction of property and wholesale displacement of persons, the Nasarawa State government in 2019 created a legal vehicle that would allow the warring communities to peacefully resolve their disputes. Discussions have commenced and the age-old disputes were being examined and re-examined through an atmosphere of dialogue.