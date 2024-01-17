As Nigerians continue to be at the mercy of criminals in some parts of the country, a civil society organisation, Center for Democracy and Human Rights (CEDEHUR), has called on President Bola Tinubu to release the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyari, from detention, in order to help tackle the protracted security challenges across the country.

The call was made in a statement jointly signed by the President of CEDEHUR, Comrade Michael Sunday Emaluji; spokesman Adebayo Lion Ogorry; national coordinator, Segun Rotimi; deputy national coordinator, Musa Shehu Abdullahi, and national secretary, Nnamdi Uzor Obichie, respectively.

The leadership of CEDEHUR expressed deep pain over the recent attacks by kidnappers in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, where three young daughters from three different families were killed by the kidnappers because ransom was not brought in time.

The group said it was very clear that the situation of insecurity in the country has negatively impacted the economy and social lives of Nigerians, and asserted that if the Tinubu-led administration fails to bring on people with unparalleled and unprecedented records like Super Cop Kyari, the present administration will be considered the worst in the annals of history as far as insecurity was concerned.

According to them, their call for release of DCP Kyari was based on the track record of the police officer and his exploits and achievements that still speak volume as a dogged, determined and professional police officer who silenced a lot of criminal elements and terrorists that terrorised Nigerians, a development that led to his conferment with ‘the highest congressional award’, which the House of Representatives of the National Assembly under the leadership of the Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila gave to him during the 9th Assembly.

However, the statement alleged that Kyari was unnecessarily vilified and victimised, and pointed out that it was a setup and sheer conspiracy to dampen the morale of the officer by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over allegations they cannot boldly verify and prove.

The statement reads in part: “We, concerned Nigerians, write to bring to your attention the worsening security situation in the country. It’s no longer funny Mr President. The situation is terrible and if you don’t act fast, Innocent Nigerians will continue to be killed, kidnapped and Terrorised as the Payment of this 100million Naira Ransom after killing some Victims will further emboldened the Kidnappers to believe that Killing of Victims Pays.

“The latest attacks on a family in Bwari Area Council where the kidnappers have already killed three out of the Many Children from the 3 families they kidnapped is reprehensible.

“And right here in the nation’s capital, kidnappers are having a field day and daily kidnapping innocent Citizens without any Effective and Capable Counter Measures for the Security agencies except series of press releases from security Chiefs as usual without any effective and physical results on ground for everybody to see and also to serve as deterrent to other criminals.

“Satellite towns in the FCT are no longer safe as people are relocating to the city centres for fear of being kidnapped.

“Equally shocking are renewed attacks on passengers along the Abuja/Kaduna expressway, 45 innocent Nigerians in 3 Commercial buses were kidnapped between Otukpo in Benue and Enugu State last week, the Birnin Gwari expressway to Zamfara has been overtaken by kidnappers as Plateau, Zamfara, Benue, Katsina, Borno, Yobe, Anambra, Imo and many other places where devastated by several attacks, killings and Kidnappings.

“Sir You are aware of one member of the Nigerian police who galvanised his colleagues and took the battle to them. He is DCP Abba Kyari.

“Abba Kyari ‘s exploits were such that he received the highest congressional award which was bequeathed to him by the House of Representatives headed by your current Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila during the 9th Assembly.

“We would not want to go into the details of his ordeal in the hands of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, which has to do with conspiracy, Set-up and envy.

“The court even though has failed to live up to its mandate by breaching its guidelines, we must add that your intervention in the manner the NDLEA has colluded with drug barons to take out the most cherished and priceless officer of the Nigerian Police Force is needed urgently.

“This intervention would uncover those behind the drug traffickers the Kyari-led IRT arrested in Enugu in 2022, Voluntarily handed over with the drugs to the NDLEA while the NDLEA turned around to indict Kyari and his team in a deliberate Set-up because the drug agency is working for some drug barons who have perfected their ways of bringing drugs into the country in Collusion with NDLEA officers especially in Enugu Airport as confessed by the international drug traffickers arrested by Police IRT and Voluntarily transferred to NDLEA.

“Sir, seek full reports on the Kyari ordeal and immediately free Kyari so he can solve these security challenges. He knows the terrain, the system, their strategies, and how to engage communities and their leaders which usually helped him to arrest even the most dangerous of these kidnappers and bandits. He is also the best in the use of Technology and skills in the use of advance technical Intelligence to fight criminals. The Advanced Technical Intelligence Equipment the then Brilliant IGP Solomon Arase acquired for the Nigeria Police is no longer being used optimally.

“Mr President Sir, You are the father of Lagos and now father to all Nigerians, Sir You, Governor Fashola and Governor Ambode have seen firsthand how this Gifted Super Cop brought Sanity to Lagos by defeating all deadly Armed robbers and kidnappers that were terrorising Lagos and Nigeria between 2010-2021.

“Mr President can confirm these facts from the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima who was the former Governor of Borno State on how the Super Cop in 2018 arrested all Boko Haram Terrorist Commanders and Coordinators involved in suicide bombings and ended suicide bombings in Maiduguri and the entire North East region.

“Our reasons for you to free DCP Abba Kyari is because of his antecedent and records he created, It’s also on Record that he was also the only Officer among all the security agencies in the country that arrested the Boko Haram terrorist responsible for the famous 2014 Chibok School Girls kidnapping in Borno.

“He arrested the first billionaire kidnapper in Nigeria, Evans. Successfully Rescued Magajin Garin Daura from Terrorist/kidnappers who kidnapped him in Daura town Katsina State and took him to Kano State and also Arrested all the Terrorist kidnappers that Demanded $30million Dollars Ransom in 2019. He arrested the kidnappers of the Ikorodu School children, Epe Children and Ogun Turkish school children, Kidnappers of Oniba of Iba in Lagos State and Many Other biggest Kidnapping and terrorist Commanders across the Country including Vampire, Halti, Yellow, Wadume, Ability, Onye Army, Dragon, Biggie, Urban Guarilla, Zakari Yau, Umar Abdulmalik, Abu Aisha, Abu kaka, and thousands of other deadly terrorists, kidnappers, bandits that were terrorising, killing and kidnapping innocent Nigerians on daily basis.

The CSO concluded: “Now is the time to dig deep, think and act. Kyari is the answer. He has always been the answer. With Kyari in the Frontline, these pervasive insecurity challenges would be a thing of the past.”