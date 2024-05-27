Two weeks after its closure by the Nigerian Army following the Saturday 18th May, 2024 mob attack on soldiers, Banex Plaza in the Wuse area of Abuja was reopened on Monday.

However, Shop C93 where the mob action occurred was directed to remain closed as the military high command called for the owners to surrender to the police.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu said the plaza was opened following a high-level meeting convened in the Office of the National Security Adviser with the Principal Staff General Officer to the NSA in attendance.

The meeting also had in attendance the Commissioner of Police FCT, the FCT Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), the management of Banex Plaza, representative from the Directorate of Abuja Environmental Protection Board and the National Chairman, Mobile Phone Traders Association.

Gen. Nwachukwu said the meeting was convened to identify and apprehend the perpetrators and ensure the continued security of the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the Army spokesman, the meeting resolved to immediately reopen Banex Plaza to the public, direct the management of the plaza to lock up Shop C93 with immediate effect, arrest the owners of the shop who orchestrated the mob attack and hand them over to the Nigeria Police.

The meeting further resolved that market leaders should remain vigilant and report any remaining perpetrators to the authorities.

He explained that the two individuals already arrested in connection with the attack have been handed over to the headquarters of the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police for further action.

The Army Spokesman added that Nigerian Army will thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the presence of its personnel at the plaza and the subsequent attack.

“It must be reiterated that acts of violence against military personnel are not only condemnable but also pose a significant threat to national security and public order.

“We therefore urge members of the public to exercise caution and restraint when interacting with military personnel and other security operatives, especially when they are in uniform.

“There are established channels for reporting grievances or misconduct by personnel to the appropriate authorities. It is imperative that these channels are utilised to maintain order and respect for those who serve and protect our nation,” Nwachukwu said.

He reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to ensure the safety and security of all citizens while assuring that the Army will continue to work diligently to prevent such incidents in the future.