A former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, has opened up on the Monday attack on his convoy while returning from an outing.

Ohakim said the attackers were professionals and not members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who were out to kill him, but for divine intervention and the bulletproof car he used.

The former governor who was with his son and daughter said he thought he was a dead man but thanked God they narrowly escaped.

Ohakim revealed that his driver displayed a great deal of bravery and professionalism to manoeuvre his way out of the attack when the gunmen opened fire on them between Isiala Mbano and Ehime Mbano.

The former governor, however, lamented the killing of four persons in his convoy by the attackers and wondered if people would be forced to stay in Abuja and Owerri without visiting their local communities due to fear of such attacks.

Ohakim said, “We were driving between Isiala Mbano and Ehime Mbano. These people blocked us at a place called Umualumaku.

After Attack On Ohakim’s Convoy, Gunmen Raze Police Division In Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

“They attacked us from behind and were firing at our vehicles consistently. I thought I was a dead man and I was with two of my children – my son and daughter.

“What saved me was the bulletproof vehicle. That I am alive today is by the special grace of God and the bulletproof vehicle.

“But unfortunately for me, they killed four of our boys, including the driver. Yes, we lost four of the boys and I am devastated. How can that be? What crime did they commit?”

Ohakim said after shooting at his tyres, the gunmen didn’t give up but continued pursuing them but because his vehicle had a run-flat tyre ability, they were able to continue their escape until the driver managed to shake them off at a junction.

“They pursued us and continued firing at our tyres. Luckily, the vehicle has what is called run-flat tyres on which you can continue driving even after a puncture. So, even when they shot at the tyres hoping to immobilise us, the vehicle continued moving. If they were ordinary tyres and the vehicle had stopped, they would have cornered and finished us.

“But the tyres held on until we got back home. We drove for about 20 minutes before we got home. That was the saving grace.

“The driver who manifested tremendous level of driving skill kept manoeuvring until he lost them at a junction when he went right and not knowing where we had gone, they headed the other direction on the road to Umuahia.

“We then turned and went back to my house. We were there when Imo Government House sent reinforcement from Owerri who brought the corpses of my security people,” the former Governor stated.

He insisted that the attackers were not IPOB, and highlighted that the attack was beyond the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) adding that it was a terrible experience for him.

“This goes beyond the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), I must say. These are professionals, well-trained. They are not ordinary people. They were driving a blue colour BMW 5-series car, brand new. They came to kill me.

“I don’t know what this is all about. It is becoming terrible. Won’t people come home again? Are we going to stay in Owerri and Abuja permanently without coming back to our communities?”