Cross River State governor Ben Ayade has begun the distribution of scholarship forms to applicants who are indigent students pursuing various degree courses across the nation’s tertiary institutions.

The forms distributed to applicants is an initiative of Ayade, which he said was to alleviate the sufferings of beneficiaries in tertiary schools and not for any political gains.

In an interaction with journalists before the flag-off of the exercise at the State Scholarship Board Office, Old Secretariat, Calabar, yesterday, the governor said the idea was his way to encourage young people to pursue education so that they can become better citizens.

Represented by the director-general of the Cross River State Scholarship Board, Nuella Tessy, he said with the scholarship scheme, the students would realise their dreams, rather than remain at home just because they cannot afford to pay school fees.

“This is a testimony to be told. The governor has approved the release of forms. The process had just commenced.

“We are giving out forms and by the grace of God, very soon people who applied for the scholarship and scaled through the screening process, would begin to receive their alerts,” he said.

The governor who did not give the exact number of beneficiaries said because of the extreme financial needs of the people following outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of families became broke.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said parents have gone through a lot after the pandemic stressing that condition for the scholarship is that applicants must be of Cross River State origin.

“To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must show admission letter offered them by their Institutions of higher learning,” he said.

When asked to give explanation on why the governor didn’t offer scholarship to students throughout his tenure only to initiate the programme months to his exit as governor, the DG said it is not a strategy to win election.

“The governor who is jostling to occupy the position of Cross River North Senatorial district after he exit office had been giving scholarship to many pursing professional courses and to many who used to approach him for assistance. Many have benefited from his personal scholarship fund.

“This particular scheme is powered by state government. This is government and not Ayade scholarship award. It was here even before Ayade came on board as state governor,” the DG said.

The DG enumerated students who are qualified to apply for the scholarship to include, undergraduate, postgraduate Diploma (PGD), M.Sc and applicants pursuing doctorate degree programmes.