The Inter-agency Consultative Committee On Election Security (ICCES) has deployed Joint Security and Safety Teams to all Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) assets and facilities nationwide forthwith to forestall attacks.

The teams, according to the Commission, will include, among others, the Police, Army, DSS, Civil Defence, and the Federal Fire Service.

The Commission also assured that security agencies will upscale intelligence gathering, sharing, and utilisation of same to stem further sabotage.

This was contained in a resolutions of an emergency meeting of ICCES signed by the national commissioner and chairman, Security Committee of INEC, Maj. Gen. Modibbo A. Alkali (rtd).

In addition to the measures already taken for the arrest and prosecution of offenders, the statement said the Inspector General of Police, as head of the lead agency in internal security, shall convene a meeting of all political parties, candidates, and other critical stakeholders, to reiterate the imperative of peaceful campaign and to convey the enforcement measures to be taken against violators.

“Decisive lawful action shall be taken against purveyors of hate speech, incitement to violence, mobilisation of thugs and other violations, including the prompt arrest, investigation, and prosecution of offenders in line with the provisions of Sections 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act 2022. Those already arrested will face prosecution immediately.

“The meeting appealed to Nigerians to continue to support INEC and the security agencies to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for the 2023 General Election,” it said.

The statement said the decision was taken following the simultaneous attacks on the Local Government offices of INEC in Abeokuta South of Ogun State and Ede South of Osun State, hence the Commission requested an emergency meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security to consider appropriate responses to the situation.

In addition, the statement said the meeting also reviewed the increasing incidents of violence during the ongoing electioneering campaigns by political parties across the country.

“The meeting was co-chaired by the chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and the national security adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd). The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, representatives of the Armed Forces, the intelligence, law enforcement, and safety agencies as well as other members of the ICCES also attended the meeting.

“With 105 days to the 2023 General Election, the meeting noted with grave concerns the recent attacks on INEC facilities in Ogun and Osun States.

“Similarly troubling is the rising incidents of attacks on supporters and facilities of political parties, ostensibly by political opponents, so soon into the five-month period for campaign rallies, processions and meetings as provided in the INEC Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election,” it added.

The statement added that it was even more worrisome that these are happening as several electoral activities that will precede the elections were in progress such as the display of the register of voters for claims and objections nationwide.