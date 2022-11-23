Nigeria Association of Auctioneers (NAA) has disowned one Musa Kura who is allegedly parading himself as the group’s president.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, the national president of NAA, Alhaji Aliyu Kiliya, urged fellow auctioneers and the general public, especially government institutions not to be distracted by someone he described as an impostor.

Kiliya said a fellow, who called himself Musa Kura, is going around media houses granting audiences, claiming to be the national president of Nigeria Association of Auctioneers.

He said they don’t have another national president except himself, adding that he was democratically elected and that both the lower and the appeal courts have affirmed his position as the national president of NAA.

“If Musa is knowledgeable, he should know that he has restraining orders from the lower court and the Appeal Court to stop parading himself as the president of the National Association of Auctioneers because he was never elected. It is a very big issue on his side because he is going contrary to what the Court of Appeal has given a standing order,” he said.

Kiliya who advised Musa to be law abiding and stop misinforming the public, said the gross disobedience to the laws of NAA will henceforth not be tolerated by his administration.

Kiliya who has been the president of auctioneers since 2016 and active participant in auctioneering subsector spanning over four decades, declared, “We have court judgements from the high court in our favour and the Court of Appeal in judgment delivered on May 8, 2020, by Justice A.A. Banjoko in suit No. FCT/CV/481/16 which Musa Kura and others appealed the judgment and their case was dismissed by the Court of Appeal and a standing order was issued.

“I was made to understand that he has been talking about the Nigeria Customs Service in the media. If he has an opinion as a citizen of Nigeria who likes to comment on issues, he has the right to exercise his fundamental human rights and not to pose as an impostor by claiming the position he is not. We are the authentic body that has the right to talk about what the Nigeria Customs Service is doing about auction sales,” he said.