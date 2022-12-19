Nigerian Association of Auctioneers (NAA) has commended the House of Representatives Committee on commerce for the public hearing of the proposed Bill for an act to establish the Regulatory Council for Auctioneering in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Engr Isibor Abhulimen, the association said it will help to grow the auctioneering business.

It also said the proposed bill is important as it is capable of impacting on the efficiency, advancement and maximization of revenue yield as a derivative of enhanced auctioneering practices.

The statement reads in part: “There is no gain saying, therefore, that in conclusion of the procedural requirements and related legislative dictates; upon completion will usher in the global best practices in growing the business of Auctioneering.

“The association believes it’s envisaged that the proposed legislation when enacted will surely edify and manifest profoundly and effective body of knowledge that would impact on the efficiency, advancement and maximization of revenue yield as derivative of enhanced Auctioneering practices as a by-product to Nigeria’s digital economy as it were.”