Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is set to appeal the ruling of the Bauchi State High Court which discharged and acquitted Sanusi Mohammed Isa, a former personal assistant to ex-governor of Bauchi State, Mallam Isa Yuguda.

The chief judge of Bauchi State and the presiding judge in the case, Justice Rabi Umar had on December 13, 2022, discharged and acquitted Mohammed Isa on all the 36 – count charges against him bordering on corruption and ordered the release of “all his properties in the possession of the Commission”.

ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said the commission is dissatisfied with the discharge and acquittal of Isa by the court.

ICPC stated that the state high court’s judgement was not in consonance with the weight of evidence before the court, including its refusal to allow civil forfeiture.

The commission strongly believes that the assets seized from Isa were acquired with state funds and he was only a front for another politically exposed person who is the original owner of the confiscated assets.

Recall that the ICPC traced and seized 220 flats, located in 20 estates, belonging to Isa in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

The houses range from two-bedroom to three-bedroom flats and other items seized were sophisticated guns, rounds of ammunition, exotic cars, designer watches, bales of brocade and air conditioners.

Ogugua also said part of the evidence presented to the court was the fact that the defendant couldn’t have acquired the 220 two-bedroom and three-bedroom flats, located in 20 estates and other assets based on his annual salary and allowance.

The 220 flats in 20 estates are valued at N1,857,351,750:00.

Isa worked with the Bauchi Investment Corporation from 3rd October, 1989 to 31st December, 2012 before joining the Office of the Head of Civil Service, Bauchi on 31st December, 2012 as a director on grade level 16.