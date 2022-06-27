Management and members of staff of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) have been charged by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the auditor-general of the federation to entrench transparency and accountability in the conduct of the official duties.

The admonition came at the weekend when NASENI organised a workshop for the affected officials to build their capacity on due process and work in line with extant regulations in carrying out financial obligations and procurement, especially with its new funding status and return under direct supervision by the President Muhammadu Buhari

The two-day training held at Zuma Rock Resort, Zuba, Niger State was attended by agency’s managing directors/chief executives from the 10 research and development (R&D’s) Institutes and top management staff whose duties directly relate to procurement and financial operations and other principal officers in NASENI system-wide.

The training had the theme: "Strengthening Procurement Process in NASENI System Wide."

At the event, NASENI executive vice chairman, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, said the training was to ensure that extra care would be taken in carrying out procurement activities in the agency and also to update the affected officers on the need to follow procedures on procurement laws to get value for the money spent on any given project by the federal government.

In his goodwill message at the opening ceremony, the auditor-general of the federation, Mr. Adolphus Aghughu, enjoined NASENI to maintain the highest level of transparency, accountability and fiscal discipline in public procurement, saying these were the main reasons why the laws on public procurement were enacted in 2007.

Represented by Alhaji Salawu Apoti, he said, “Transparency is anchored on honesty, integrity, exemplary leadership, absence of hypocrisy and financial moral rectitude and by extension transparency leads to accountability which requires being answerable and responsible for one’s actions.”

Also, the chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN) who was represented by Senator Anthony Agbor said the effects of corruption manifesting in both private and public sectors remain a threat to the nation’s democracy, political stability, economic and social wellbeing.

He said every Ministry, Department and Agency in the Federal Public Service was expected to ensure effective and efficient system and procedure to curb corruption.

In his keynote address, the director-general of BPP, Mr. Mamma Ahmadu, who was represented by Engr. Babatunde Kuye, commended NASENI boss for his achievements in championing the advancement of science and technology in the country, saying that due process was to avoid wrong doings and not to catch people for wrong doing.

“For the fact that NASENI was interested in following due process in all its procurement dealings, it showed that the agency is willing to embrace transparency and accountability in service delivery, he said.

Earlier, Prof Haruna had said “with our new status of being supervised by the President of the country directly, we know that extra care is needed. We are taking this caution, most especially because before now we were operating without funds and now that funds had been given to us, there is need to cross check again which new measures are needed for effective service delivery.”

In a statement signed by NASENI deputy director (Information). Mr Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, he quoted Haruna as saying that the agency had undergone several transformations recently including training and retraining of staff on special needs to ensure that the management and staff of NASENI were on top of their games and that whatever staff did would be in line with best practices.

According to him, “just as we are rated number one(1) in Technology, research and Innovation, we should be rated same way in following due process too in whatever we do”.

He said “since the agency is under the supervision of the number one citizen of the country, it cannot afford to leave any stone unturned in ensuring that the right thing is done with the special fund allocated to the Agency. we cannot afford to disappoint Mr. President. We are obligated to be accountable and to follow due process.”