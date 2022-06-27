Why this meeting between CPC and Nigerian political parties?

I am the fourteenth Chinese Ambassador in Nigeria and have spent a year and three months in the country. I believe the whole Nigerian nation is expecting development. So, I’d like to share how Chinese CPC, leads the Chinese people to achieve great achievements. The original thinking was the incentive given by the students of the University of Abuja, who asked me, ‘Did you talk to leaders of the parties?’ Young people are expecting the party leaders to lead the nation, guide the nation. This is my thinking, my observation, how can I do something for Nigeria? This is the reason I asked CPC international department if there is a possibility to provide ideas, support for Nigeria. This is my original thinking.

From reactions of the participants, would you say the meeting was effectively communicated?

I prepared not just my presentation, I also prepared the materials. I think that if the leaders go back to study details of the materials, for example about history, about the thoughts, about the plan, I think that it will be useful for the parties, especially for the leaders. Today, I’m not here to show that everything China is doing is good, but I do believe that if the party leaders could get something useful for their leadership building their parties, especially for young people, for women, I think its a good idea.

Nigeria is preparing or the general elections in 2023, what would your advice be to political parties?

Correct me if I’m wrong, party building is really important in China, not only leadership. Leadership is essential, but party building…how can you let every member of the parties build a strong party? We need discipline. What I’m thinking is, how can I provide it the Chinese way, Chinese method and Chinese cases? For example, you just mentioned all the problems here, so, I do believe the party building thought, the party building methodology is good for the…winning party, opposition party or participating party.

For the election that was just conducted, what is your take on it? Are you impressed by the process?

In terms of election, in the Chinese foreign policy, its very clear, in Nigeria also you have a specific policy. We should not let other nations, other countries interfere in Nigerian’s election. But being a Chinese Ambassador here, I am thinking that really Nigeria, you have the capability to conduct a very fair and free election because you have the experience. The elections started in 1999, but most importantly, I believe that whatever things I can do, I cannot say, ‘Okay, I will involve myself and favour this party or favour that party.’ For me, my responsibility is this, ‘How can I provide Chinese ideas, Chinese practices to the leaders of the parties?’ This is good for Nigeria. The lesson here is we should stay independent, this is the Chinese way.

Most importantly, what would you say Nigerian political parties can learn from CPC?

Most importantly first of all, I think leadership. We have ten historic experiences since the year 1921. The first is about the leadership. How can you lead the nation, lead people? Guide the people and get support of the people? You should have followers. The Chinese people support the government, the CPC, most important is leadership. The second is about the people – to – people relationship. This is not only about rhetoric, we have to let people know what we have done. The third is about serious thought and guide to your actions, the fourth you should be independent, you cannot be dominated, interfered with by other powers or their ideas. The fifth is the Nigerian way. Maybe I have no right or qualification to express my views but correct me, we are working to find the Nigerian way. We are upholding the Chinese way. The ways are different and you can get different results. Six is about global vision, Nigeria also has global vision. And seven is about how can we break new grounds? Now, Nigeria I think is breaking new grounds. Eight is about a united front. How can the party unite all? Today, I think is a very good example, big party, small party, we are equal here. I am very happy that the parties can sit down together, even though there is competition, there is cooperation. In China, the other eight parties are supporting the CPC. The CPC respects them. Because of these parties CPC got its power. So, that means everybody should have a say, everybody should have a part to play. The last one is about self reform. I do believe they will learn how the Chinese media could monitor the party, the general public and also the opposition in China, that is self reform. We have strict self reform procedures, disciplines. I think that the parties will learn. We have 500 international parties all over, the CPC is the biggest one. This is the reason, that if all of the parties can learn from China it will be of benefit. For example, in terms of corruption, corruption is a process. I think people should be patient. Because even now, after 2012, the situation changed because of development, because of practice and because of policies. Presently in China, we can say we have achieved overwhelming victory against corruption.