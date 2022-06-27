Gombe State government has called on the people, especially APC members and supporters to use the opportunity of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to acquire their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to vote for credible candidates in2023.

The chief of staff, Government House Gombe, Abubakar Inuwa Kari, made the call at the weekend during the inauguration of Inuwa 4+4 Group at the Gombe International Hotel.

Kari who doubles as grand patron of the group and chairman of the occasion, said, “The only way to showcase your love for Inuwa Yahaya is to have your voters’ cards, canvas for him more support to return him for second term as well as ensure the success of other APC candidates at all levels”.

The chief of staff said Governor Inuwa has performed extremely well in terms of projects execution and human capital development, calling on APC members and supporters to reciprocate the gesture by giving him a second mandate to continue to pilot the affairs of the state and take it to the promise land.

While commending Inuwa 4+4 for its commitment in publicizing Inuwa projects, Abubakar Kari charged leaders and members of the group to maintain the tempo, assuring them of the state government’s total support and cooperation.

Speaking in political terms, the chief of staff said “having executed developmental projects across the state in his three years of stewardship, the governor will change the gear, therefore go and visualize and comprehend what this means as politicians”.

In his address shortly after taking oath of office and allegiance, the chairman Inuwa 4+4 Hon. Garba Yakubu Walin Pindiga, said “Inuwa 4+4 Group was formed to publicize Inuwa Yahaya development projects as well as counter those who spread fake news and propaganda against the governor”.

Reeling out some projects in the state, Garba Yakubu mentioned many development strides of the Inuwa led administration in the areas of health, education and rural development among others.

While encouraging the group members on unity and teamwork, the chairman assured of their commitments to ensuring the success of APC candidates at all levels in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

In their goodwill messages, some APC stalwarts in the state including Hon Abdullahi Muhammad Mai Wanka, Hon Adamu Dishi Kupto, Hon Muhammad Shatima Gadam, Hon Dasuki Jalo Waziri, Ismaila Uba Misilli and Hon Usman Manu Malala expressed confidence in the caliber of people steering the affairs of the group, calling on members to uphold the trust reposed in them and support candidates of the party at all levels.