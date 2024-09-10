Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese on Tuesday announced plans to ban children from using social media.

Albanese disclosed that Australia would introduce legislation in 2024 to enforce a minimum age for access to social media and other relevant digital platforms.

“We know social media is causing social harm, and it is taking kids away from real friends and real experiences,” he said in a statement.

The Prime Minister added that the legislation would be informed by engagement with the states and territories, emphasising that his preference is to set the minimum age at 16 years.

A survey carried out by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in August revealed that 61% of Australians were in favour of limiting social media access for individuals under the age of 17.

Similarly, the premier of South Australia, Peter Malinauskas commissioned former federal judge Robert French to explore legal pathways to ban children younger than 14 from social media exposure.

The prime minister said that the federal government would consider Robert French’s review when drafting the legislation.