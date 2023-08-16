Australia Vs England: Fans Fume After BBC Commentor ‘Ruins’ Ella Toone’s Goal

Fans have taken to social media in anger after a BBC commentator appeared to spoil Ella Toone’s goal in England’s World Cup semi-final against Australia.

Toone broke the deadlock in style for the Lionesses against the host nation to leave Sarina Wiegman’s side on the cusp of securing a place in Sunday’s final against Spain.

But the golden moment was ‘ruined’ for some fans due to the fact that the lead commentator Robin Cowen’s voice seemed to be out of sync with the live action on the pitch.

An unimpressed fan pointed it out on X platform, saying: “Have the BBC realised the commentary and sound is in front of the video? Ruined the Toone goal.”

Others flocked to various social media platforms to vent their frustrations during the half-time interval of Wednesday’s big match, at which point England led the game 1-0.

Another posted: “Annoying that the commentary is ahead of the visual. Goal was announced before we saw it!!!”

Fans’ complaints over the BBC’s commentary feed come just 24 hours after the broadcaster suffered an embarrassing gaffe during Spain’s semi-final clash against Sweden, where images of the Lionesses were shown instead of Spain during the preview of the line-ups.

There were also complaints over the quality of the live match feed during the game, which Spain eventually won 2-1 following a flurry of late goals.