Senator Jimoh Ibrahim will speak on ‘mega projects’ at the University of Oxford, England, on December 7.

The senator representing Ondo South District will pair with Australian Prime Minister Julia Gilland at the 2024 Oxford Major Programme Management Conference, where he is expected to speak from experience as a scholar, businessman, politician and statesman.

According to the invitation letter by Daniel Armanios, BT Professor and Chair of Major Programme Management, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, Ibrahim will share his experience in establishing Fortune University, Igbotako, Ondo State.

Ibrahim’s doctoral thesis at the United Kingdom University was based on abandoned mega projects.

The letter sent by the Conference Technical Chair to him reads in part: “We are tremendously humbled and honoured to invite you to speak at the 2024 Oxford Major Programme Conference, which will be held on December 7, 2024, at the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School.

“This conference will bring together practitioners, academics, and global leaders striving to complete major programmes and large-scale initiatives.

“This conference will cover a wide range of sectors from infrastructure, defence and transportation to health and non-profits, offering a unique opportunity for partnership, learning, and growth.

“The conference will provide a platform to showcase the global benefits of significant programmes and identify the leading thought leaders and practitioners in the field.

“The purpose of the conference is to recognise challenges, celebrate successes, and provoke thought in the University of Oxford’s unique surroundings, the oldest English-speaking university in the world.

“Lastly, and why we thought of you, the conference will play host to meaningful conversations about the development of significant programmes in different regions, including sub-Saharan Africa.

“We would especially welcome you to speak about your experiences in Nigeria, including establishing the University of Fortune – a major programme.”