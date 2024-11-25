Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state says the state government is ready to partner with Saudi Arabia in the propagation of Islam.

The governor, who gave the assurance when he hosted the representative of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Nigeria, Dr Nami Jarullah, to a dinner, described support for Islamic activities, especially the propagation of Islam, as crucial for a clear understanding of the actual teachings of Islam.

“We need to collaborate with all the relevant stakeholders in ensuring that the negative perceptions the non-Muslims have about Islam are changed.

“Islam always preaches peace, and it is against violence or terrorism; it is a religion that always encourages people to live in harmony with one another irrespective of tribal or religious differences,” he added.

Governor Aliyu said since assuming office, his administration had executed various programmes promoting Islamic propagation in the state.

These include building new Mosques and Islamiyya schools, renovating many Juma’at Mosques, carpeting Mosques, installing solar-powered systems, and drilling boreholes in many Mosques.

He added that the suspended monthly allowance to Imams, deputy Imams, and Muazzins had been restored. At the same time, food and cash assistance was given to Muslim scholars, vulnerable groups, orphans, and needy persons across the state’s 23 local government areas.

Governor Aliyu further reassured his administration’s determination to continue supporting Islam propagation across the state.

The State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr Jabir Sani Mai Hulla, said the Saudi Embassy team was in Sokoto to conduct a refresher course for Imams, Muazzins, and Quranic competitions.

He added that the course allowed participants to learn about the rudiments of Azhan and other related issues.

The visiting Saudi Embassy Attache, Dr Nami Jarullah, extolled the long-existing relationship between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, which dates back to time immemorial.

He said, “Our relationship with Nigeria has been mutual for a long time and has been very fruitful.

“Nigeria gets the highest scholarship slots being offered to Muslim students from across the globe to study in Saudi Universities.”

Jarullah added that Saudi Arabia emphasises Islamic propagation and Quranic recitation competition.

The state dinner’s highlight was the souvenir exchange between the Governor and his guests.