The Nigerian government has denounced the designation of some political parties as terrorist organisations by a Canadian Federal Court.

Nigeria described the it as a baseless classification and an unacceptable interference in Nigeria’s internal affairs and democratic process.

A statement on Friday by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ibienfa, said the declaration followed a case involving a Nigerian, Mr. Douglas Egharevba, who arrived in Canada in September 2017 and applied for inland refugee status under the immigration and Refugee Protection Act of Canada.

The Federal Court of Canada had on Thursday upheld a ruling that classified the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as terrorist organisations while denying Egharevba asylum over his decade-long affiliation with both parties.

According to the Peoples Gazette, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness argued that the APC and PDP were implicated in political violence, subversion of democracy and electoral bloodshed in Nigeria.

The APC and the PDP, in separate statements, condemned the ruling, warning that it was a brazen interference in Nigeria’s internal affairs and could set a very dangerous precedent.

A statement reacting to the ruling by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs read: “This baseless classification is not only reckless but also constitutes an unacceptable interference in Nigeria’s internal affairs and democratic processes.

“The Court made a sweeping accusation against the entire membership of a political party that has produced three democratically elected presidents, instead of focusing on individuals found wanting.

“The larger ramification of the decision is that every member of the mentioned political parties is a potential terrorist, and that is completely false and unacceptable,” the statement said.

It added that Nigeria is a sovereign nation with a robust legal and constitutional framework governing political activities.

The Nigerian government added that political parties operate within the ambit of the law and are integral to the country’s vibrant democracy.

The federal government further frowned at such classification, stressing that to associate legitimate political entities with terrorism without credible evidence is a grave misrepresentation that undermines Nigeria’s democratic institutions and could incite unnecessary tension.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, therefore, calls on the Canadian authorities to immediately retract this erroneous designation and refrain from actions that could be misconstrued as endorsing politically motivated narratives against Nigeria.

“Diplomatic channels remain open for constructive dialogue, and we urge the Government of Canada to engage with the relevant Nigerian institutions to rectify this error.

“Nigeria remains committed to the global fight against terrorism and has made significant strides in countering extremist groups within its borders; therefore, called on the international community to disregard this misguided ruling and reaffirm its confidence in Nigeria’s democratic governance and rule of law.

“The government further urges Nigerian nationals to refrain from making unfounded allegations against Nigeria under the pretext of seeking asylum or favours from foreign entities,” the statement added.