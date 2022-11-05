The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday said the autopsy conducted on the corpse of Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, revealed that he died as a result of drowning.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on Saturday.

Hundeyin said, “Autopsy has been concluded. It confirms the boy (Ifeanyi) drowned.”

The police conducted the autopsy to determine whether Ifeanyi died as a result of drowning in a swimming pool at his father’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State or through any other means.

A source who confirmed the development said it was standard practice for the police to conduct an autopsy in such a case, adding, however, that the police would desist from the move if the deceased family members were against it.

“Though the family members are not saying anything yet because they are still in shock but until anybody says stop, the standard procedure is to conduct an autopsy and we are going to follow that procedure just like in any case of death,” the source said.

Explaining further, the source said out of the eight domestic workers interrogated by the police in connection with Ifeanyi’s death, the cook and nanny, whose job was to cater for the wellbeing of the three-year-old boy, had been detained for reasons including the failure to uphold the duty of care of the minor.

It was learnt that the nanny and cook were said to still be in detention.

The news of the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi filtered in on last Monday night via reports on the social media as celebrities, politicians and others condoled the Adeleke family and prayed for succour for the parent of the three-year old.

The song of the father, ‘Stay Strong’ continued to reverberates on the airwaves and many used it to send greetings to him.