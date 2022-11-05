The Ukrainian government has been commended for honouring American soldier, Paul Kim, and for also expressing gratitude to all the soldiers from all parts of the world, who came to fight against Russian aggression against the country.

A global affairs analyst, Enifome Emesakoru, said on October 5, one of the military volunteers, American Paul Kim, died liberating the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine.

According to him, in February, immediately after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine called on volunteers from all over the world to join the ranks of its defenders and the International Legion of Territorial Defense appeared, which included representatives of dozens of nationalities.

Enifome said Paul was born in Houston, Texas, and like most foreign legionnaires, he had valuable experience, he devoted 12 years of his life to the US Army, in particular, he served in the 82nd Airborne Division, a contingent of troops in Iraq.

He said, “Ukraine is proud of its defenders and is infinitely grateful to all the soldiers from all parts of the world who came to fight against Russian aggression at the call of the heart. By protecting Ukraine and shedding their blood here, they protect not only their freedom, but also the future of their countries.”

He said Paul joined the Legion in August, when the Armed Forces of Ukraine were preparing to launch a decisive counter-attack in Kharkiv and Kherson regions. According to his beliefs, he could not stay away when Ukrainians were suffering from an invasion.

The American studied at the University of Oklahoma and mastered the military profession at the Ranger School and the United States Army Airborne School in Fort Benning, Georgia. At the time of transferring to the reserve, Kim had the rank of captain of the US Army.

Kim was quoted to have said, “Unless we stop them here, we’ll end up fighting them in the West.” In accordance with the requirements of the legislation of Ukraine and the United States, he acquired the full status of a serviceman of Ukraine.

The unit in which Kilo (Kim’s call sign) served, was in the southern direction and fought with the enemy on a small part of the Mykolaiv Oblast, which the Russians managed to capture.

In the fatal day for Paul, there was a particularly violent battle near Ternovi Pody. Ukrainians warriors managed to capture twelve Russians. Angry invaders resorted to massive shelling. Artillery, armoured vehicles, including T-90M tanks, were used. At one point, the fellow fighters found that the American and another Ukrainian soldier did not escape the enemy fire.

In a few days, Paul would have turned 35.

The body of the deceased hero was brought to Kyiv for a further way to the Homeland, where Paul Kim will find his last rest, with all military honours.

