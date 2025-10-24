Born on February 20, 1972, in Makurdi, Benue State, Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke hails from Udi local government area of Enugu State.

He is the son of Air Warrant Officer (Rtd) Sylvester and Mrs Ngozi Aneke.

He started his early education at Army Children School, New Cantonment ‘A’, Kaduna (1976–1982) and Government College, Kaduna (1982–1987) which laid the foundation for a disciplined and purpose-driven life.

He was admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) as a member of the 40th Regular Combatant Course and was commissioned into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) as a Pilot Officer on September 10, 1993, a journey that has since reflected brilliance, dedication, and steady ascension through merit.

Aneke, an erudite scholar and strategic thinker, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics, a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from the University of Calabar, and two Master’s Degrees, one in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and another in Political Economy and Development Studies from the University of Abuja.

He also possesses a Professional Certificate in Aviation Safety Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida, USA, and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

His pursuit of knowledge reflects a deep commitment to informed leadership and adaptive strategy in modern airpower application.

AVM Aneke has throughout his distinguished career, attended some of the most prestigious military institutions, including the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, where he completed the Junior and Senior Staff Courses, and the United States Air War College, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, where he earned a Master’s in Strategic Studies. He has held numerous command, instructional, and policy appointments which includes; Director of Policy, Director of Safety, Deputy Director of Operations at NAF Headquarters, Command Operations Officer, Tactical Air Command, and Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Until his appointment as the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) on Friday, October 24, 2025, he served as Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, where he enhanced air mobility, strengthened joint force integration, and improved the strategic response of the Nigerian Air Force in multi-domain operations.

An accomplished pilot with over 4,359 flying hours, Air Vice Marshal Aneke is type-rated on multiple aircraft including the Air Beetle 18, Dornier 228, Citation 500, Falcon 900, Gulfstream V, Gulfstream 550, and Hawker 4000. His operational experience spans domestic and international theatres, from Operation Restore Hope in the Niger Delta to United Nations peacekeeping operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUC), where he served as Chief of Air Operations, Kindu Region. His contributions to intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations have been instrumental in improving NAF’s counter-insurgency capabilities across multiple fronts.

He is decorated with numerous medals and honours including GSS, DSS, GSM, FCM, Psc, MSc, MIAD, MPEDS, and USAFWC.

AVM Aneke is widely regarded as a refined officer, visionary leader, and professional aviator of exceptional integrity and depth.

His calm disposition, strategic foresight, and results-oriented leadership have earned him respect within and beyond the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The appointment of Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke as the 23rd Chief of the Air Staff marks a new chapter in the history of the Nigerian Air Force, one defined by intellectual depth, operational precision, and a renewed commitment to national security and airpower excellence.

As he assumes command as the 23rd Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke brings with him a wealth of experience, intellectual rigour, and operational dexterity that position him to steer the Nigerian Air Force towards greater efficiency in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, and emerging security threats.

Under his leadership, the Service is set to strengthen airpower projection, deepen intelligence-led operations, and drive innovation in defence technology and human capacity development.

Air Vice Marshal Aneke is happily married to Mrs Ngozi Enderline Aneke, and their union is blessed with three sons, Chukwuebuka Kelvin, Ifeanyichukwu Brian, and Uchechukwu Jason.

With a deep sense of duty, humility, and service, Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke embodies the highest ideals of the Nigerian Air Force, discipline, courage, and excellence, as he leads the Service into a new era of smarter airpower delivery and enduring national security.