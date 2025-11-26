Building collapses have become a persistent challenge in Nigeria, claiming lives, wasting resources, and undermining confidence in the construction sector. As urbanisation accelerates and the demand for housing rises, the pressure to build quickly and cheaply often leads to compromised standards. From an estate supervisor’s perspective, preventing building collapse requires strict adherence to regulations, quality supervision and collaboration among built-environment professionals.

Adherence to Approved Building Plans

A major cause of building collapse in Nigeria is the disregard for approved building plans. Developers frequently alter structural drawings or add extra floors without proper assessments. Estate supervisors must ensure that all construction adheres to the approved plan issued by the development control authorities. Any deviation — especially structural adjustments — should be flagged, documented and stopped immediately. Compliance with approved designs protects the integrity of the entire structure.

Engagement of Qualified Professionals

The involvement of quacks in construction remains a threat to safety. Estate supervisors must insist that only qualified and registered architects, engineers, builders, surveyors and estate surveyors are engaged on projects. Each professional brings specialised knowledge that ensures accuracy in design, appropriate material selection and effective site management. When untrained individuals handle technical tasks, the risk of collapse increases dramatically.

Quality Control and Proper Material Testing

Cost-cutting often leads to the use of substandard materials such as weak cement, low-quality steel or poorly moulded blocks. Estate supervisors must enforce strict quality control by ensuring that materials are tested before use. Soil tests, reinforcement checks and concrete cube tests should be routine. This process helps detect weak materials early, preventing them from compromising the structure. Regular site inspections and documentation also strengthen accountability.

Proper Site Investigation and Soil Analysis

Different soil types across Nigeria require different foundation designs. In many cases of collapsed buildings, poor soil investigation was identified as a major factor. Estate supervisors must ensure that geotechnical surveys are conducted before construction commences. Understanding soil type, water table levels, and bearing capacity helps determine the proper foundation. Without this step, buildings are erected on guesswork, increasing the risk of structural failure.

Effective and Consistent Supervision

Supervision remains the backbone of safe construction. Estate supervisors must maintain a strong presence on site, ensuring that work aligns with specifications and timelines without compromising quality. Daily inspections, progress reporting and timely correction of errors are crucial. Supervision must also cover workmanship, storage of materials and adherence to safety protocols. Inconsistent supervision often leads to shortcuts that compromise the integrity of buildings.

Enforcement of Building Codes and Regulations

Weak enforcement of building regulations allows unsafe practices to persist. Government agencies, such as the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the Development Control in the FCT, and state planning authorities, must be empowered to carry out routine inspections. Estate supervisors should collaborate with these agencies by reporting non-compliance and providing accurate project documentation to ensure compliance. More vigorous enforcement discourages violations and ensures compliance across the industry.

Continuous Professional Development

The construction industry continually evolves with new technologies, materials, and safety procedures. Estate supervisors must therefore engage in continuous professional development to stay updated. Training in construction management, safety standards, quality assurance, and regulatory updates enhances competence and improves decision-making on-site. Professional bodies should make such training mandatory for licence renewal.

Accountability and Sanctions for Violators

To eliminate negligence, clear sanctions must be enforced on contractors, developers and professionals who compromise standards. Estate supervisors should maintain accurate records of site activities to ensure accountability in the event of disputes. When collapses occur, investigations should be thorough, and penalties must reflect the severity of the violations. A culture of accountability discourages corner-cutting and reinforces safety.

Building collapse in Nigeria is preventable. With disciplined adherence to building plans, competent supervision, quality materials and vigorous enforcement of standards, Nigeria can significantly reduce these recurring tragedies. Estate supervisors have a critical responsibility in ensuring that construction processes prioritise safety over speed or cost. As the nation continues to grow, safeguarding lives and investments must remain the foremost priority.

– Lawani and Aiyedogbon wrote from the Faculty of Estate Surveying and Valuation, Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers.