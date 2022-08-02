For better micro pensions customer service support in the informal sector, Awabah has officially launched Lolo Chat Bot, an interactive WhatsApp platform.

The chat bot is an entirely interactive service that can be accessed using WhatsApp by asking a user questions using a simple question-and-answer format after the user has saved the number send ‘hello’ as message.

Speaking to journalists at the launch, chief executive officer of Awabah, Tunji Andrews, said the platform has been designed as a thorough and interactive platform that offers customers a prompt response.

He said, “There are two things involved, first of all, it is accessible to everybody because almost everybody uses WhatsApp in Nigeria. This means it is accessible to almost every person even for the old and the young but ultimately the second and more important thing is that we didn’t just make it a chat bot and just leave it at a chat bot, we made it a chat bot that has a customer service underlay at the bottom of it, so if the person has a question that they can’t get answered by the chat bot, a representative is always on hand to answer the question.

“This is bringing customer service to your phone. It is already on your phone without having to download one new app, or having to do anything out of the ordinary, it is just right there and the great thing about it is that if for some reason you wanted to do something, we can remind you from time to time.”

For her part, Omotunde Adebowale-David, popularly known as Lolo 1, Awabah’s Ambassador, urged Nigerians to join the platform, harping on its empowerment potential for the future.

“We are creating awareness and letting people know all about Micro pensions. It’s something that Nigerians should prioritise so that more people can be able to empower themselves for the future. The chat bot is easy to interact with, so you don’t need to worry so much, even if the person is uneducated, a little help from their children will help them to navigate the system because we have to employ technology if we want to reach more people,” she said.

Awabah is a foremost Micro Pensions company in Nigeria, building a system to ensure pension inclusion in the informal sector, addressing some of the supply side challenges imminent with the micro pension and the broader pension industry.