The Africa Women Impact Summit (AWIS) is set to convene a high-level conference to address the pressing issues of security and leadership gaps plaguing the African continent.

The summit, scheduled for November 9-10, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria, will bring together renowned women leaders, experts, and professionals from across Africa and the diaspora to share knowledge, experiences, and innovative solutions to tackle these challenges.

Similarly, it aims to celebrate and amplify the voices of women leaders across Africa through the topic “Sustainable Leadership: Unlocking Women’s Potential,” which underscores the critical role women play in shaping a sustainable future.

Chairman of the planning committee, AWIS, Ms Yvonne Ebbi, explained that women have been among the worst affected groups by the devastating effects of COVID-19. “We want to harness the strength in women through this summit for the good of society and the community.”

In Ebbi’s words: “Any group, community, or society where women are absent, you will notice the difference, even at home. The creator has endowed women with lots of potential, but it has not been fully harnessed. So, we want to use this platform as a catalyst for transformation in Africa by empowering women to take on leadership roles and drive sustainable development across the continent.

“We will provide capacity building and leadership training for women aspiring to launch entrepreneurial ventures, pursue political office, or enhance their effectiveness in the corporate realm.”

Speaking on the award and gala night, co-founder of AWIS, Utchay Dims, said, “The idea is to put the spotlight on Africans making an impact on the continent, irrespective of where they are.

“There is one thing lacking in Africa – celebration. Africa doesn’t know how to celebrate its own, and anything not celebrated depreciates. Celebration is a yeast; it’s a multiplier. So, what the African Women Impact Summit organization seeks to achieve is to put the spotlight on important people making an impact and celebrate their achievements and impacts in their respective fields. By doing so, we can have more people like them to transform Africa and achieve the Africa we want, which is the essence of the African Women Impact Summit.”