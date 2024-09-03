Itel Energy has announced its commitment to providing cost-effective energy solutions to Nigerian households with the introduction of its IP54 and IP66 inverters.

According to the firm, the solutions were designed to withstand Nigeria’s unique climate and energy challenges and also ensure every Nigerian has access to dependable energy.

At the launch in Lagos, Global Marketing Director, Farah Huang, expressed the company’s gratitude, stating that their primary objective was to light up every household in Nigeria with renewable energy, enhancing the quality of life for all.

“Our brand ethos revolves around ‘enjoy a better life.’ With over a decade of presence in Nigeria, expanding our services here feels like a natural progression. We have a deep understanding of the Nigerian populace, enabling us to tailor our offerings to suit their unique needs and preferences,” he stated.

When asked why Itel Energy chose to launch the product in Nigeria, Huang replied, “We have gained from our endeavours in Nigeria, and now we are committed to giving back to the community with power solutions.”

She highlighted the challenges Nigerians face with frequent power outages and escalating diesel prices, making it difficult to maintain a stable electricity supply. The subpar quality and limited service options provided by existing solar energy brands in Nigeria underscore the importance of Itel Energy’s presence.

Huang emphasised, “Itel Energy is committed to transforming the Nigerian energy sector by making clean, reliable energy accessible to all. We believe our solar solutions will play a pivotal role in reducing the country’s reliance on traditional power sources and contributing to its sustainability goals.”