Axxela Limited, sub-Saharan Africa’s leading gas and power portfolio company, has announced the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report, showcasing a remarkable reduction of over 703,000 tonnes in CO2e emissions from its over 200 industrial and commercial customer facilities across various industries in Nigeria and West Africa.

The report, which highlights Axxelas substantial achievements in reducing carbon footprints and contributing to environmental preservation, reflects a 30.46 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from customer locations between 2022 and 2023.

The significant milestone exemplifies Axxelas position in the advocacy for natural gas utilisation, driving environmental progress and supporting Federal Governments net-zero commitment.

The Chief Execuive Officer, Bolaji Osunsanya, in a statement, said, “Our 2023 Sustainability Report is once again a testament of our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development. By significantly reducing carbon and greenhouse gas emissions, we are not only supporting our customers in their sustainability goals but also contributing to a healthier planet for future generations. At Axxela, we believe that sustainability is the foundation of progress, and we are proud to lead the charge in fostering a cleaner, greener, more sustainable future.”

He stated further, “It is common knowledge that natural gas will play a pivotal role in the global energy transition and Africas future energy mix. Axxela will continue to be at the forefront of accelerating Nigerias journey towards becoming a gas-powered economy. Through our service offerings, we are providing industries with a cleaner, stable and affordable alternative to traditional fossil fuels, whilst promoting a resilient energy landscape, and driving socio-economic growth.

“As we move forward, Axxela remains dedicated to advancing its sustainability initiatives, continuously exploring innovative ways to reduce emissions and enhance energy efficiency. We are setting new benchmarks in the industry, making a lasting impact on the environment and the communities we serve.”