One of Axxela’s strategic business units, Axxela Integrated Power, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with a manufacturer of home and personal care products in Nigeria. Evans Industries Limited.

Under the terms of the agreement, Axxela Integrated Power will provide cost-effective, reliable, and integrated power solutions to support Evans Industries’ operations.

The collaboration aims to ultimately reduce energy costs, minimise downtime, and enhance overall energy efficiency, thereby strengthening the company’s position and competitive edge in the Nigerian market.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lagos, managing director of Axxela Integrated Power, Olufisayo Duduyemi, stated, “this agreement represents more than just a contractual relationship.

We believe it marks the beginning of a partnership built on trust and a commitment to delivering reliable energy solutions that create long-term value for Evans Industries”.

“We recognise that one of the biggest challenges facing industries in Nigeria is the lack of reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy. Too often, manufacturers and businesses have been compelled to self-generate power at higher costs, with the resulting impact on revenue, profitability, and growth.

“For us at Axxela, we see these challenges as opportunities to support federal government efforts to harness the immense benefits of natural gas and gas to power solutions while partnering with forward-looking businesses like Evans to meet their energy needs through customised innovative energy solutions. Energy reliability is not just an operational concern; it is a strategic driver of competitiveness and resilience”, he concluded.