Cross River State governor, Senator Ben Ayade, Saturday expressed optimism at the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, saying he was impressed with the voter turnout at the ongoing March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections nationwide.

While describing the turnout as massive, Ayade who cast his votes at exactly 11:07am at Ward 033, Ipong Ward, stated that the election was a remarkable departure from the Presidential and National Assembly elections of February 25, 2023 when officials of the electoral body, INEC, were nowhere to be seen, culminating in the delay in the exercise.

Ayade said, “Voting, as I learnt, actually started here at 8:30am. The turnout, I should admit, is also massive. I must also not fail to mention that it is peaceful.”

Speaking on the likely outcome of the governorship election, the state governor expressed optimism that the candidate of ruling All Progressives Congress, Prince Bassey Otu, will emerge victorious given his popularity in tbe state.

“I have no doubt in my mind that our candidate, Prince Bassey Otu will triumph. He is very popular among Cross Riverians. But beyond that, this is an exercise that is predicated on justice, equity and fairness, and on the basis of that, all men and women of good conscience, justice, equity and fairness will vote along the lines I have mentioned.

“And with due respect, I strongly believe that the principles of justice, equity and fairness will prevail,” he maintained.