The governor of Lagos State and the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has won at the polling unit of the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in the State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Rhodes-Vivour voted at polling unit 045, Oshifila, Anifowoshe, Ikeja Local government area of the State on Saturday.

The election monitored by LEADERSHIP, showed that were 421 registered voters but only 50 voters were accredited at the polling unit.

APC won by 11 votes margin with only one voided vote recorded.

The result as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presiding officer showed that in the State House of Assembly election, the APC polled 34 votes while Labour Party candidate polled 15 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled one vote.

In the governorship election, APC polled 29 while Labour Party candidate polled 18 while the PDP candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, also known as Jandor polled two votes.