Host Communities Extol Africa’s Foremost Humanist, Aliko Dangote

Africa’s foremost humanist, Aliko Dangote, has received torrents of acclamation from the communities hosting the Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) in Nigeria.

Mr. Dangote, who is the continent’s wealthiest person had earlier endowed his Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) with a whopping $1.25billion, with his businesses donating several billions of naira for numerous Corporate Social Responsibility Schemes across Africa.

A statement from the Branding and Communications Department of the company said several billions of naira have been donated by Mr. Dangote to support health, education and environment in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation.

Meanwhile, host communities in the northern states of Kogi, Benue, Nasarawa and Adamawa States have thumbed up DIL for what they described as significant interventions in their communities.

A catalogue of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) schemes in the coal mining communities of Benue shows that at the Effeche Akpali community, the company had completed several projects as contained in the Community Development Agreement (CDA).

The Community Development Agreements (CDA) signed by the company and host communities’ had helped accelerated the provision of infrastructural development around the host communities, the statement added.