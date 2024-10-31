22-year-old Nigerian singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly called Ayra Starr, has surpassed fellow singer Yemi Alade to become the most-viewed Nigerian female artiste of all time on YouTube.

Ayra Starr overtook Alade, who had 805 million views after amassing 811 million views on Youtube with her most-viewed video on the platform being her hit single ‘Rush,’ which has accumulated over 395 million views.

‘Rush’ had gained mainstream international recognition in 2022 and charted in several countries like Switzerland, Ireland and the United Kingdom, where it rose to number 24.

Ayra Starr now has the second highest number of subscribers of 2.26 million while Yemi Alade still remains ahead with 2.41 million subscribers.