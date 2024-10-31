A former Deputy Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Christopher Ayeni on Thursday lost his life in an accident along Ilorin – Ajase – Ipo Road in Irepodun local government area of the state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the fatal accident which involved a commercial truck with registration number T-17488LA and a Toyota Hilux with registration number ARP545KY occurred at about 10am.

Kwara State Command of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) confirmed the accident in a statement signed by Mr Basambo Olayinka.

The statement said five persons were injured in the accident while Hon. Ayeni later died in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the family, friends, and associates on the demise of Ayeni.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, described the incident as devastating.

AbdulRazaq commiserated with the people of Isapa in Ekiti local government area of the state on the incident.

The governor prayed to Almighty God to rest the soul of the former lawmaker and give his loved ones the strength to bear the huge loss.