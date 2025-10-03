The Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos was charged with excitement as boxing fans, industry professionals, and international stars gathered for the spectacular “Chaos in the Ring” fight night, further establishing Nigeria’s emerging status as a centre for global sports entertainment.

Advertisement

The highlight of the evening featured a thrilling match between American cruiserweight Brandon Glanton and 2012 Olympic boxer Marcus Browne. Fans were treated to a display of resilience and strength as Glanton executed a remarkable knockout in the sixth round, clinching victory in one of the night’s most fiercely contested bouts.

In another eagerly awaited fight, Nigerian-born British boxer and former Commonwealth and European champion Dan Azeez made an emotional return to the ring in Nigeria for the first time. Azeez captivated the audience as he faced Sulaimon Adeosun, securing a decisive win by TKO in the fourth round.

After the event, Hon. Bukola Olopade, Director General of the National Sports Commission, spoke on the significance of the occasion.

Advertisement

“This represents the excellence for which Nigeria is renowned. We welcomed attendees from various continents, and tonight demonstrates that we are more than just a football nation. This year alone, we have hosted international events in athletics, karate, arm wrestling, and more, which has been extraordinary.”

The event was promoted by Amir Khan’s AK Promotions, in collaboration with Balmoral Group Promotions, who delivered a seamless spectacle that adhered to global standards, with Bet9ja serving as the official sponsor.

The prestigious evening attracted a distinguished audience, including His Excellency Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Executive Governor of Lagos State, Minister of Finance Wale Edun, Minister of State for Finance Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, Chairman of the National Sports Commission Mallam Shehu Dikko, and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Chief Adeboyega Adeyinka Anthony, along with veteran journalist Chief Dele Momodu and Nigerian football legend Victor Ikpeba.

To further elevate the occasion, music icons Naira Marley, D’banj, and other top artists graced the arena with electrifying performances, creating a perfect blend of world-class boxing and entertainment.